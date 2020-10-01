Social media accounts:

Occupation:

RN

Education:

Associate degree in nursing

Community Organizations:

None

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Hiking, fishing, and carpentry

Family status:

Married, with 1 son

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

None

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes. It is not easy trying to keep everyone safe while at the same time ensure minimal disruptions in daily life and the economy.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

I think there are areas to decrease spending. In the immediate future we can rely on reserves the state has accumulated. We need to decrease income taxes on the middle class to boost spending.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

Being a Democrat means only that I share a general view of government. My goals are to benefit my neighbors and community. I believe overall that will benefit everyone and that is what is important.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Health care is the most immediate pressing issue. We see increased costs with worse outcomes. The state must take the lead here and Maine AllCare is one answer.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

It is disheartening. The solution is to stop going on television and encouraging hate by referring to anyone else’s views as hating America or wanting this country to burn. Give factual information.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I hope to bring a state-run health care system that covers everyone. Please visit Maine AllCare for a view of how this would work. Cost should not be a cause of death.

