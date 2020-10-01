LEWISTON — As part of its most recent gallery exhibition, “Our Working Waterway,” Museum L-A is excited to announce a new virtual program. “Keeping the Androscoggin Healthy” is a free public event that features Lisa Pohlmann, CEO of the Natural Resources Council of Maine, exploring the topic of the Androscoggin River. Pohlmann will expand on the history of the river showcased in the new exhibit, describe the current conditions and issues facing the river’s rehabilitation and reclassification, and explain the importance of the Clean Water Act for keeping the waterways in Maine healthy. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask Pohlmann questions about the Androscoggin during the Q&A portion of the event.

“Keeping the Androscoggin Healthy” will be held virtually through Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1. Attendance for this online event is free, but advance registration is required as space is limited. For more information and to register, visit www.museumla.org or call 207-333-3881.

“Our Working Waterway” explores the history of life and industry along the Androscoggin River. The exhibit and its programming were funded in part by the Maine Bicentennial Commission.

Museum L-A is located in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal Street in Lewiston, Maine. Its hours of operation are Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

