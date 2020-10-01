PARIS — The Paris Public Library is extending its used book sale by one week, to Saturday, October 3, weather permitting. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to noon in the cordoned off driveway between the Paris Public Library and the Paris Town Office.

The sale will again feature 25 to 30 boxes of books not offered before. For everyone’s safety, face-masks and hand-sanitizer (provided at the sale) will be required. The sale raises funds to purchase children’s books for the library’s collection. For more information, please contact the Paris Public Library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

filed under: