GOLF

VASSALBORO — Neil LaRochelle of Lisbon, who plays on the St. Dominic Academy golf team, won the Class C Western Maine Conference qualifier Thursday after he shot a 4-over 76 at Natanis Golf Club.

Rounding out the top five was Carson Gail (North Yarmouth Academy) 78, George Fahey (Waynflete) 80, Cal Davies (NYA) 81 and Derek Wolverton (NYA) 84.

Maddy Prokopius was the top girls scorer, finishing seventh by shooting an 87, one stroke ahead of Emma Skolfield (St. Dom’s).

North Yarmouth Academy won the team competition shooting a 332, followed by St. Dom’s (341) and Waynflete (353).

In the Class B WMC qualifier tournament, Noah Duprey of Lake Region also shot a 76, followed by TJ Whelan (Freeport, 78), Eli Spaulding (Freeport, 78), Matt Kempf (Freeport, 82) and Sam Lundington (Cape Elizabeth, 82).

Gray-New Gloucester had two players qualify for the Class B state individual tournament in Aubray Lincoln, who shot an 84, and Colby Haskell (89). Poland did not have any players qualify for the state tournament as Hunter Brackett shot an 101 to lead the Knights.

Freeport won the team event with a score of 321, with Yarmouth coming in second with a score of 336, followed by Cape Elizabeth (362). Gray-New Gloucester was fourth with a 365, followed by Lake Region (371) and Poland (436.

Class B individual state qualifiers: Boys (Score of 90 or below) —1. Noah Duprey (Lake Region) 76 2. TJ Whelan (Freeport) 78 2. Eli Spaulding (Freeport) 78 4. Matt Kempf (Freeport) 82 4. Sam Ludington (Cape Elizabeth) 82 6. Finn Sharpe (Freeport) 83 7. Andrew Cheever (Yarmouth) 84 7. Miles Hagadorn 84 7. Nate Hagadorn (Yarmouth) 84 7. Aubray Lincoln (Gray-NG) 84 7. Quin Federie (Yarmouth) 84 12. Sabastian Martinez (Yarmouth) 88 13. Colby Haskell (Gray-NG) 89 13. Evan Duprey (Lake Region) 89.

Class C individual state qualifiers: Boys (Score of 90 or below) —1. Neil Larochelle (Lisbon/St.Dom’s) 76 2. Carson Gail 78 3. George Fahey (Waynflete) 80 4. Cal Davies 81 5. Derek Wolverton (NYA) 84 6. Ed Cox (Waynflete) 86 7. Nick Ferrence (St. Dom’s) 88 8. Bryce Poulin (NYA) 89 8. Garret Kendall (St. Dom’s) 89; Girls (Score of 100 or below) — 1. Maddy Prokopius 87 2. Emma Skolfield (St. Dom’s) 88.

LEAVITT 5.5, EDWARD LITTLE 3.5: Ruby Haylock of Leavitt was the low medalist in a KVAC golf match against Edward Little at Fox Ridge in Auburn.

Rebekah Davis (49) also won her match for the Hornets.

Winning for the Red Eddies were Will Cassidy (46), Clay Robbins (43), Connor Turcotte (49).

Noah Carpenter of Leavitt and Hunter Gray finished their match in a tie.

Leavitt won the team competition 181-186.

BOYS SOCCER

North Yarmouth Academy 3, St. Dominic 0: Nat Peretz scored two goals, Aiden Farion had one and Michael Belleau made eight saves as the Panthers (2-1) cruised past the Saints (0-2) in Auburn.

GIRLS SOCCER Richmond 5, Lisbon 0: Bry Shea scored twice to help lead host Richmond past Lisbon 5-0 in an MVC girls soccer game Thursday in Richmond. Leah Wescott, Marybeth Sloat and Lila Viselli all scored for the Bobcats (2-0), and Abby Harrington added an assist. Alice Smith made 19 saves in goal for the Greyhounds (0-2), while Liz Johnson made four to secure the shutout for Richmond.

CROSS COUNTRY

Monmouth, Boothbay, Madison at Winthrop: Monmouth took first and second in the boys race in a MVC cross country meet held in Winthrop as Joe Crocker finished first with a time of 19:01:18 and Brosnan Comeau (19:47:36) finished second. Winthrop’s James Cognata (20:31:42) finished third.

Monmouth also took the team event with a score of 22, followed by Boothbay 41 and Winthrop 72. Madison recorded no score.

In the girls race, Peyton Estes of Madison won the race with a time of 22:43:19 followed by Holly Hunt of Monmouth with a time of 23:34:12. Sage Fortin (24:17:54) of Winthrop finished third.

Monmouth beat Boothbay in the team event 20-35 as Winthrop and Madison didn’t have enough runners to score as a team.

BOYS:

1. Monmouth 22, 2. Winthrop 41, 3. Boothbay 72, Madison NS

1. Joe Crocker MON 19:01:18 2. Brosnan Comeau MON 19:47:36 3. James Cognata WIN 20:31:42 4. Nathan Chatterton BBH 20:32:06 5. Ben Story MON 20:59:12 6. Ostin Smith MON 21:00:30 7. Gryffin Kristen BBH 21:11:54 8. Hayden Luce MON 21:28:30 9. Lucas Hardwick BBH 21:46:48 10. Josiah Harper MAD 21:52:24 11. Graham Harris BBH 22:15:42 12. Ryan Russell BBH 22:20:18 13. Ethan Nagle MON 22:37:06 14. Fox Elder BBH 22:45:24 15. Kyle Bean MAD 24:43:00 16. Alex Wing MON 25:08:12 17. Patrick Bellemore WIN 25:38:24 18. Issage Fortin MON 25:59:24 19. Marlow Recoing-Tallen BBH 26:46:00 20. Ben Thrasher MAD 27:17:18 21. Ethan Harper MAD 27:22:24 22. Ryan Clark BBH 27:54:24 23. Jared Martin MON 29:13:48 24. Chris Pottle WIN 29:34:36 25. Carter Slocum WIN 29:53:12 26. Eben Michaud WIN 32:21:24 27. Wayne Bell WIN 41:00:54

GIRLS:

1. Monmouth 20, 2. Boothbay 35, Winthrop NS, Madison NS

1. Peyton Estes MAD 22:43:19 2. Holly Hunt MON 23:34:12 3. Sage Fortin WIN 24:17:54 4. Madison Forgue WIN 24:19:20 6. Allyson Lewis MON 24:54:33 5. Glory Blethen BBH 25:02:19 7. Lydia Roy MON 26:23:47 8. Mackenzie Grant MON 26:54:02 10. Chloe Dwinal MON 26:58:12 9. Emmie Harris BBH 27:05:30 12. Ashley Clough MAD 28:49:24 11. Grace Campbell BBH 28:53:36 13. Kate Campbell BBH 29:48:00 14. Laura Holden MAD 30:56:48 16. Zada Smith BBH 31:40:36 15. Ava Schlosser BBH 31:43:00 17. Emma Markowitz BBH 31:55:00 18. Katie Berry MAD 33:08:06.

Poland at Lake Region: LiSha Powell of Poland ran a 23:36 to win a WMC cross country meet against host Lake Region.

Carly Dyer (26:08) and Annie O’Connor (26:26) of Lake Region finished second and third.

Lake Region won the team event 26-30.

In the boys race, Jake Twigg (18:02) of Poland just finished ahead of teammate Domenic Antonelli (18:09) to come out victorious. Nathan Casali of Lake Region (19:29) finished third.

Poland won the team event 24-31.

BOYS:

1. Poland 24, 2. Lake Region 31

1. Jake Twigg (P), 18:02 2. Domenic Antonelli (P), 18:09 3. Nathan Casali (LR), 19:29 4. Grady Kemp (LR), 20:18 5. Timmy Briena (P) 21:29 6. Tristan Cormier (LR) 21:49 7. Lucas Moulton (P), 22:11 8. Justin Lees (LR) 22:12 9. Riley Day (P) 22:35 10. Ezra Gronlund (LR), 22:57 11. JR Tibbetts (P) 23:21 12. Bhavnish Tucker (LR), 23:30 13. Jeffrey Hutchinson (P) 23:50) 14. Sanjay Tucker (LR) 24:43 15. Connor Rawson (P), 24:51 16. Alex Webb (P) 25:19 17. Lucas Frechette (P), 25:26 18. Tory Davis (P), 25:31 19. Payton Owens (LR) 26:15 20. Dan Brewer (LR) 26:24 21. Mason Sullivan (P), 26:40 22. Brody Sandburg (LR) 27:15 23. Keegan Owens (LR), 28:11 24. Tyler Burke (P), 28:19 25. Alex Kuvaja (LR), 30:30 26. Christian Vachon (P), 31:02 27. Nolan Greenwald (P), 33:45.

GIRLS:

1. Lake Region 26, 2. Poland 30

1. LiSha Powell (P), 23:36 2. Carly Dyer (LR), 26:08 3. Annie O’Connor (LR), 26:26 4. Aleesa Jordan (LR), 26:30 5. Emma Turkington (P), 26:49 6. Emily Boenig (P), 26:53 7. Evie Miller (P), 26:55 8. Caitlin Lees (LR), 26:58 9. Libby Blais (LR), 27:31 10. Sadie Plummer (LR), 27:57 11. Gabi Turner (P), 28:06 12. Campbell Johnson (LR), 28:08 13. Micaela Reed (LR), 28:57 14. Trinity Sands (P), 31:04 15. Madison Martin (LR), 31:30.

FIELD HOCKEY

Tuesday’s game

OAK HILL 6, LISBON 1: Adelle Surette had a hat trick and an assist to pace the Raiders to a 6-1 victory over the Greyhounds in field hockey action on Tuesday in Wales.

Cassie Steckino had a goal and an assist while Julie Mooney an Makiya Culp also scored for Oak Hill (1-0)

Emma Wiley scored for Lisbon (0-1).

Kiara Levesque and Nataleigh Moody combined to make five saves for Oak Hill while Maria Levesque made 12 saves for Lisbon.

