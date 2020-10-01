LOVELL — The harvest season is upon us and the holidays are just around the corner. In this time of Covid 19 concerns, we are continuously looking for ways to join in fellowship with our community. We are holding Sunday School classes remotely and all children are invited to join in the fun. Just contact the church office (925-1321) for more information. Worship continues every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Safety measures are in place to allow us to welcome you. Please wear a face covering and only sit with members of your own household while worshiping with us.

Our recent take-out dinners have been a huge success and we thank you for your support. How about a little drive-through Halloween fun for your family? This will be a free event and safety will be the top priority. You will be able to drive up and each child in the car will receive a treat bag. You can then pull ahead to the photo booth where your family can step out of the car for a picture that you take yourself. We hope you’ll stop by on Saturday, October 31 from 4-5 p.m. and join the fun. There is no cost.

Thrift Shop news: Our LUCC Thrift Shop is open twice a week on Wednesday and Saturday from 10:00-2:00. We have twelve workers we can depend on for these shifts, but as always, we could use more. Additionally, we have six or more workers who help outside to sort donations in the shed or who will work inside when the shop is closed. Email Tia at [email protected] or call the church office 925-1321, if this interests you. They usually work Sunday afternoon and Friday morning.

We continue to share our very generous donations: books to the Charlotte Hobbs Library, clothing for the Bridgton Shelter at the Methodist church, clothing to the Brownfield Church Thrift Shop and we often help others who call and have a need we can meet.

Due to Covid 19 we limit patrons to 8 in the shop, require masks and hand sanitizing, no trying on of clothing and shoes, enter through the front and exit out the back.

We will be having a $2/Bag sale the last Wednesday and Saturday of each month. These sales are popular and move a lot merchandise while helping our loyal customers. The patron count totals for the past few months were: June 171, July 270 and August 262.

In addition to the sharing mentioned above, our year to date income is currently $12,163.28. Thank for your continued support! We hope you will take advantage of this amazing shop and lend a hand if you can.

Gift Baskets: Before we know it the holiday season will be upon us! Our Mission Committee is gearing up now for our annual community Christmas Baskets. These baskets include a complete holiday meal and a toy for each child in the household. They are distributed to members of our community that could use a little extra help. If you, or someone you know, should be added to our list this year, please call Pastor Lois at 925-1321.

We are handling this a bit different this year and will not be able to accept item donations. Monetary donations of any size will be gratefully accepted to cover the cost of basket items. If you are looking for a suggested donation size, $10 will provide a child with a toy or $25 will provide the ingredients for a holiday meal for the family. Donations can be mailed to Lovell United Church of Christ, PO Box 232, Lovell, ME 04051. Please mark your check “Christmas Baskets” and thank you for your support.

Lovell Girl Scouts returnables: The Lovell Girl Scouts continue their collection of returnable bottles and cans. Please be sure they are returnable and place them in the receptacles outside at LUCC. For more information about Girl Scouting in Lovell, contact Linda Libby at 925-3661.

Missions Committee: Many thanks for the generous contributions of frozen meals. If you, or someone you know, is in need of a meal please call the church office. We are happy to help! We continue our ongoing food collection for the local pantries; donations of non-perishable food are always welcome. Donations bins are located in the church vestry. Plans are underway to start collecting donations for our annual community Christmas Baskets. Donations gratefully accepted for toys and food. No items can be donated this year, just monetary donations. While any amount is greatly appreciated, $10 will provide a toy for a child and $25 will provide a family holiday meal. Mail donations to LUCC PO Box 232 Lovell, ME 04051 marked “Christmas Baskets”. Thank you for your support!

Most of our ongoing programs remain on hold for now. For more information, please call the church at 925-1321.

