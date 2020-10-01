Maine reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one additional death, as state education officials said they plan to establish a website to report all cases in Maine public schools.

Thursday’s case count follows Wednesday’s 59 new cases, which was the largest one-day spike in new cases since late May.

York County remains a hotspot for new cases, accounting for 14. Androscoggin County had 13 cases while Cumberland County reported five.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the media at 2 p.m.

Numerous schools have reported cases of COVID-19, and a Maine Department of Education spokeswoman said the agency plans to report all school outbreak information in the state on one website.

“The (DOE) is currently working with (the Maine CDC) to build out a portal from which updated, confirmed case numbers can be accessed by (School Administrative Unit) or school,” said Kelli Deveaux, Maine DOE spokeswoman.

Sanford High School and Sanford Regional Technical Center has reported the largest outbreak in the state so far, with 18 cases at the 1,000-student school. The Maine CDC stepped in to provide on-site universal testing of all students and staff late last week.

Sanford Superintendent Matt Nelson told the Press Herald that he was not aware of any employees or students who refused a COVID-19 test, but anyone who fails to get a test will be required to quarantine for 14 days and not be permitted at school facilities.

The high school is currently in online-only learning, and no decision has been made on when students will return to school, Nelson said.

The Maine CDC is still determining how the outbreak at the high school occurred, but Nelson said students and staff followed the COVID-19 rules, which include wearing masks and social distancing.

“Mask compliance was very good,” Nelson said. “Our students who attended in-person learning prior to the outbreak very much wanted to be back in school and did well following the safety protocols and procedures.”

Other schools that have reported cases include Freeport middle and high schools, Massabesic Middle School, Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, Yarmouth schools, Maranacook Community Middle School in Kennebec County and others.

