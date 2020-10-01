RALEIGH, N.C. – Norman Dominic Masselli, of Raleigh, N.C. died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the age of 84, four days shy of his 85th birthday. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Norman was born Sept. 29, 1935 in Lewiston. He was the son of the late Joseph and Juliette Masselli. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1954 where he played football. He was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army in 1962 and then married the late Fernande Vachon Masselli, the love of his life. They shared five children; Debbie, Carol, Sheila, Lisa and Tony.

Norm worked for many years in the family business, Masselli Brothers Fruit and Produce in Lewiston. In 1980 he moved to Florida where he worked in sales until his retirement in 2001. He enjoyed spending his free time playing golf and was very proud of the two holes in one he achieved. Norm was the happiest sitting around the table with his family eating lobsters and clams. In 2009 he moved to Raleigh, N.C.

He is survived by a brother, Mike Masselli and his wife Madeline; his children, Debbie Clarke and her husband Peter, Carol Roy and her husband Marcel, Sheila Booth and her husband Ray, Lisa Bussiere and her husband Jeff, Tony Masselli and his significant other, Jen Berres. He had 10 grandchildren, Tatum, Shelby, Nicole, Jennifer, Jason, Danielle, Tristan, Allison, Bret and Alex; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was so proud of them all.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Huang for his years of wonderful health care and Transitions LifeCare Hospice Home for making his final days so peaceful.

At Norman’s request, no services will be held, his ashes will be buried in Maine in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to

Transitions LifeCare,

250 Hospice Circle,

Raleigh NC 27607.

« Previous