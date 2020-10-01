Charges

Lewiston

• Avery Miller, 36, of Valencia, California, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 8:22 p.m. Wednesday in Idaho.

• Shane Michaud, 32, of 264 Fern St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:21 a.m. Thursday on Lisbon Street.

Auburn

• Andrew Hood, 37, of 28 Webster St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 9:07 p.m. Wednesday at 29 Webster St.

• Michael Cyr, 38, of 2 River St., Lewiston, on a charge of domestic assault, 1:42 p.m. Thursday on Spring Street in Lewiston.

Androscoggin County

• Brian Cadorette, 36, of 57 Route 202, Leeds, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:53 a.m. Thursday on Main Street.

« Previous

filed under: