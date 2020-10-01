WEST PARIS — Public hearings on liquor sales and marijuana ordinances generated little discussion from residents last Thursday, with both hearings wrapping up in under 10 minutes. Fewer than 15 people attended the hearings.

The town will vote on two questions regarding liquor sales and eight questions on marijuana. Four of the questions focus on medical marijuana and the other four on adult-use marijuana.

The two questions on liquor will ask voters if they want the town to authorize the state to permit the operation of liquor stores everyday, except Sunday. The second asks if residents want to allow the sale of liquor on all days.

For marijuana, one resident asked if there would be a limit on the amount of storefronts allowed in town. Selectman Dale Piirainen said he would not legislate any rule on the amount of stores, adding that if more than one or two would open up, they would likely fail due to a limited market.

Another resident wondered if the marijuana ordinances pass, if the town would receive state funding for additional law enforcement presence if a spike in crime were to occur, directly related to a marijuana storefront.

Piirainen suggested that the resident ask someone at the Oxford County level.

Piirainen said in the manufacturing facility ordinance, it states “in suspending, revoking, or refusing to renew a permit for an Adult Use Marijuana Manufacturing Facility, the Planning Board may take into consideration the number and types of complaints law enforcement received, investigated, and substantiated.”

Residents will vote on the ordinances on Tuesday, Nov. 3, instead of delaying the vote to their annual town meeting in March.

“We want as many people to be involved in the decision-making process as possible. The best way to do that is have it coincide with the presidential election” Piirainen said. “You are going to have more people showing up to vote than you would at a town meeting.”

People can contact the town office at 207-674-2701 for additional information on the ordinances.

