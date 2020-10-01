To the Editor:
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 of Norway wants to thank all who participated in the memorial, “We Will Never Forget,” organized by Kim Hansen.
There were representatives from South Paris American Legion Auxiliary and VFW and also participants from the community.
Special thanks to Officer Sugars for her presence and help.
Diane Polvinen
for American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82
Norway
