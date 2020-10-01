Social media accounts:

Occupation:

Self-employed

Education:

Bachelor’s of science, Summa Cum Laude, religion and theology, Liberty University

Community Organizations:

Former selectman, Town of Naples; former Budget Committee member, Town of Naples; former Causeway Revitalization Committee, Town of Naples; former Comprehensive Plan Committee, Town of Naples

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Hunting, fishing, shooting, travel, 20-year small business owner.

Family status:

Married 29 years, dad of two, grandfather of 2.

Years in the Legislature: 12

Committee assignments (if elected):

Joint Standing Committee on Transportation 123rd, 124th, 125th, 128th, 129th, including former chairman of the Joint Standing Committee on Transportation, 125th. Former Chairman of the House Ethics Committee, 125th, as well as a former member of the Joint Standing Committee on State and Local Government, 125th, former member of the Joint Standing Committee on Inland Fisheries and Wildlife,122nd, and former member of the Joint Select Committee on Joint Rules, 125th. Former Reapportionment Committee member, 125th.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

No, the response was heavy handed and not tailored to responding to specific geographic considerations. Initial county-wide responses were devastating to local businesses and were not based on science.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Mills grew the General Fund by $800 million in this budget; that growth accounts for a big piece of the budget problems. Cut some of that growth and return to more fiscally responsible policies.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

The premise of the question is itself wrong. I’m a Republican because overall, for the most part, Republican positions align with my own deeply held worldview and beliefs, not the other way around.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

A failing education system that is not preparing our young people to help make Maine prosper. We need to teach solid basic skills and not indoctrinate with the latest fads.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I’ve seen it get worse over my six terms. The Democrats have gone far left progressive and the Republicans are no longer the party of Reagan. The answer is not found in pretending to be an independent.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

My goal as always is to represent the people who send me to Augusta the best I can, based on foundational principles I have always held and address every issue on its merits. I am what I say I am.

