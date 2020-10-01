A Sanford man who was being sought on an arrest warrant out of York County Superior Court for gross sexual assault was arrested Thursday afternoon, police said.

Mark Paster, 45, was taken into custody without incident around 3 p.m. while sitting in his parked car at the Taco Bell restaurant in Sanford, said police Lt. Matthew T. Jones.

In a news release, Jones described Paster as a former direct support professional, or DSP. Direct support professionals typically work in group homes or congregate care settings with disabled individuals.

Paster’s arrest represents the culmination of a monthslong investigation into his conduct stemming from an encounter that took place in July, according to Jones. Jones said the alleged assault did not take place in a group home or congregate care setting.

Paster faces one count of gross sexual assault, a Class C felony. He was booked and released Thursday on personal recognizance bail.

