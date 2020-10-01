AUGUSTA — Four suspects have been indicted on charges of trafficking in crack cocaine and fentanyl powder in Oakland this past summer.

The three are among several indicted on drug charges recently by a Kennebec County grand jury.

Paul Trask, 45, of Oakland; Makeda Regis, 33, of Waterville; Henry Rapp, 31, address not listed; and Prince Wainwright, 31, of Bronx, New York, were indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs.

The indictments stem from charges they allegedly trafficked in cocaine base and fentanyl powder July 15 in Oakland.

Trask and Regis are also charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs and conspiracy to commit unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs.

Police also seek forfeiture, by all four suspects, of $6,451 that the indictment states was involved in drug dealing. The money was found at the Oakland residence where the trafficking allegedly took place, according to police.

The most-serious charge they face, aggravated trafficking, is a Class A offense punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but an indication there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Also indicted by the grand jury Sept. 24 or 25:

• Isaiah Adams, 21, of Fairfield, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug (fentanyl powder), unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs(cocaine base), unlawful possession of schedule w drug (MDMA) and criminal forfeiture of $7,776.

• Cherie Curtis, 39, of Canaan, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drug (fentanyl powder), unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug (fentanyl powder), aggravated trafficking in scheduled drug (cocaine base), unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug (cocaine base) and criminal forfeiture of $7,776, June 23, in Winslow.

• Sadie Davis, 32, of Vassalboro, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drug (cocaine base) and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug (cocaine base), Feb. 25, in Waterville.

• Matthew Darling, 30, of Winthrop, unlawful operation of a methamphetamine laboratory, June 30, in Winthrop.

• Brittany Gurney, 31, of Leeds, violation of condition of release, July 16, in Hallowell and Augusta.

• Christopher Martel, 39, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug (methamphetamine), three counts of violation of condition of release and criminal forfeiture of $2,000, July 16, in Augusta.

• Anthony Stone, 31, of Rochester, New York, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drug (cocaine base), unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug (cocaine base), trafficking or furnishing counterfeit drugs, Sept. 28, 2016, in Augusta; aggravated trafficking in schedule W drug (cocaine base), unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug (cocaine base), aggravated trafficking in schedule W drug (fentanyl powder) and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug (fentanyl powder), March 9, 2017, in Augusta.

« Previous