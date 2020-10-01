(All times Eastern)

Thursday, October 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final 1

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville

6 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas State at West Virginia

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Bellator 247: Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz (Flyweights), Milan

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 2

2 p.m.

ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2

3 p.m.

ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 3

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 2

NFLN FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

NFLN — Denver at NY Jets

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Group Stage Draw

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris

Early Friday

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Penrith, Qualifying Final

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris

