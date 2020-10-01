(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final 1
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville
6 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida State at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas State at West Virginia
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Bellator 247: Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz (Flyweights), Milan
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 2
2 p.m.
ABC — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2
3 p.m.
ESPN — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 3
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 2
10 p.m.
ESPN — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 2
NFLN FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
NFLN — Denver at NY Jets
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Group Stage Draw
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris
Early Friday
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Penrith, Qualifying Final
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
More than 114,000 customers lose power following rain, wind
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Stocking your pantry for winter during isolation
-
Advertiser Democrat
Norway resident celebrates an adventure-packed 100 years
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills defied odds as COVID-19 cases in Maine climbed
-
Advertiser Democrat
SAD 17 forced into hybrid education by rising COVID-19 rates