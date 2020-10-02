The Nov. 3 election is a vote on the principals of democracy set forth by our Founding Fathers. They feared the rise of an authoritarian (king) in our new democracy. “We the people” hold all political power, with free, open elections to determine our leaders.

Rule of Law stated no one was above the law, power was to be separated, and government power was limited, check and balances allowing no centralization of power. For over 244 years we have followed these principals, and our democracy was the envy of the world. Now we have a “King wannabe” who is working hard to centralize powers, put himself above the law, make laws by executive orders, lying and undermining a voting process emulated around the world.

“We the people” must vote to embrace the principals of the Founding Fathers. Save democracy, vote, Blue Wave, Biden/Harris.

Crystal Ward, Lewiston