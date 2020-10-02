Donald Trump would not allow a debate to occur Sept. 29. He was pushy, bombastic, and inconsiderate. In other words, typical Trump.

I expected that much, but when he refused to condemn racist groups and told the Proud Boys to “Stand back and stand by” he was suggesting revolt. His obvious intent to ignore the results of the coming election and activate his racist militia should be condemned by all patriotic Americans on the left and right. If Trump is still in power Jan. 21, Putin got the full return on his investment, American Democracy is over, and we are ruled by a Fascist.

Russian bounties on American Troops, who he called “suckers” and “losers” – how can a thinking person fly an American flag above a Trump sign?

I challenge every past writer of letters in support of Trump to condemn or defend armed overthrow of our government.

Which side are you on?

Donald Prince, Turner