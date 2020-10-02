LEWISTON — Hanna Wentworth returned to the Brunswick field hockey team this year, and the Dragons were certainly glad she was on their side Friday against Lewiston.

Wentworth stopped all 12 shots she faced to earn a shutout in Brunswick’s 1-0 victory over the host Blue Devils.

“That was an incredibly nerve-wracking game, but my defense was fiery in there, and my goalie Hanna just, you know, (Lewiston) couldn’t get it by her,” Brunswick (2-0) coach Carrie Sullivan said. “She had her nose on the ball the whole game. So I’m just really proud of my defense and proud of my goalie there.”

Sullivan said Wentworth, a junior, was at North Yarmouth Academy last year after spending her freshman year at Brunswick. Also an ice hockey goalie, Wentworth used those instincts to deny every chance the Blue Devils (0-1) took at her, including the game’s first shot on goal by CeCe Miller 45 seconds in.

That was Lewiston’s lone shot of the first quarter, a period the Blue Devils thought they played solid in, according to first-year head coach Jenessa Talarico.

The Dragons’ lone shot in the frame proved to be the only one that went in. Lauren Jacobs finished off a corner that was inserted by Kelsey Sullivan — Brunswick’s go-to insert — with 20 seconds left in the first.

“That was great. We were having trouble communicating, and it was getting foggy, so they sort of made something out of what they were offered, and that nice, strong hit by Lauren Jacobs didn’t surprise me,” Carrie Sullivan said. “That was a great smack-in.”

Giving up a goal late in the first quarter was disheartening for the Blue Devils, but not demoralizing.

“I think the overall morale of the team was that it sucked, but we’re going to get one back, we have plenty of time, is what our mindset was,” Talarico said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way, but we thought we played a solid quarter and we were OK.”

The Lewiston offense gained steam as the game wore on, putting consecutive shots on Wentworth midway through the second quarter, with Emma Begin taking the initial attempt. The Blue Devils had a corner opportunity with no time left in the quarter, but a shot attempt went wide.

Wentworth made five more saves in the third quarter, including shutting down Begin’s counterattack attempt midway through. Charlotte Gastonguay had an earlier transition shot denied, followed by an unsuccessful corner opportunity.

Lewiston finished with a 12-2 advantage in shots on goal (Brunswick had none in the second half) and 12-6 edge in corners.

“We have been practicing them all the time, but in both games (including a scrimmage shutout loss to Edward Little) we just haven’t been able to put anything in the net yet,” Talarico said. “So we’re definitely going to continue to focus on that a lot in practice.”

The Blue Devils had four corners and four shots on goal in the fourth quarter, but Brunswick and Wentworth held on for the shutout.

“They definitely were pressured. My defensive backs there, they’re a strong wall. They’re a young wall, but they’re a strong wall, and they’ve been working well together all year,” Sullivan said. “It was senior night for Lewiston, they had the fans here, we didn’t, and so we felt the pressure. So I loved that my kids kind of held it together, stayed composed and finished it out.”

