The Sept. 29 presidential debate was a travesty. The pundits will argue who won and who lost, but the real losers are the American people. They have been deprived of an opportunity to make some last minute observations for where the presidential contenders intend to lead the country for four more years.

A wise man once said “Never mud wrestle a pig. You both will get dirty, but the difference is the pig enjoys it.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates should end this farce by canceling the last two scheduled debates but keeping the vice-presidential debate. Then it’s time to vote.

George Howitt, Lewiston

