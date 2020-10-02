REGION — The LEAP Explosion Fund Committee needs your help! On September 16, 2019 the LEAP building exploded in Farmington and many lives were changed as a result of this disaster. The LEAP Explosion Fund was created within an hour by the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, and many generous donors made contributions to help those affected totaling over $218,000.

Over $164,000 has been allocated to address a diverse variety of needs, including directly to 48 affected people for basic support including housing, food, replacement of lost items, and a heating system. Funds were also allocated to the Fireman’s Benevolent Fund; various housing and commercial clean-up from the event; mental health services; and a memorial art installation. All allocation decisions have been made by a diverse committee made up of town officials, LEAP staff, EMA staff, first responders, and mental health and social service providers. The committee continues to meet monthly.

Due to the extreme challenge of finding temporary and long-term housing for the 14 families who were affected at the time; the ongoing needs for affordable housing in the area; and donors’ wishes to “rebuild Farmington,” the remaining funds have been designated for an affordable housing project yet to be determined.

We need our community’s help to address the need for affordable housing in the Franklin County area. The LEAP Explosion Fund Committee is committed to working with the community to find a solution. Up to $50K has been set aside from the fund to address this need.

Do you have an idea for expansion of an existing building to increase housing options?

Do you have a concept for a new housing model such as a tiny house village?

Do you have an idea waiting to get off the ground?

We want to hear from you. Please contact Megan Goodine at 778-3443 ex. 112 or [email protected] for more information and the application process. Deadline for proposals is November 30.

