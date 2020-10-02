AUBURN — Skelton Taintor & Abbott attorney Jordan Payne Hay has joined the board of the Maine Women’s Network – Androscoggin Chapter.

Maine Women’s Network is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase women’s professional growth and leadership skills through networking and education.

Hay’s practice at Skelton Taintor & Abbott includes employment law, civil rights, human resources support, and intellectual property. She is licensed to practice in Maine and Massachusetts.

