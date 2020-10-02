Maine’s top elected officials reacted Friday to news that President Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus by wishing them well while also calling attention to the impact of the virus on millions of other Americans.

President Trump announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine. Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, will likely be forced off the campaign trail for at least 10 days if he does not develop symptoms.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump tweeted just before 1 a.m. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

Independent Sen. Angus King said that his thoughts are with the president and first lady, “who have joined more than 7 million Americans who have contracted coronavirus.”

This is yet another reminder that this virus can affect anyone — regardless of your politics or your power. This is a dangerous illness, and for the good of the country, we must all work together to follow the science and strengthen our national response. — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) October 2, 2020

Republican Sen. Susan Collins released a statement wishing the president a full recovery, while also asking people to take precautions to protect themselves against the virus.

“I am sorry to hear of the President and First Lady’s COVID-19 diagnosis, and I wish them a quick, full, and safe recovery,” Collins said. “Our nation remains in the midst of a persistent pandemic, and we must continue to take the proper precautions to keep our families safe from the virus. We must also continue to work together to help provide the resources necessary to protect Americans from the ongoing public health and economic crisis.”

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, posted on Twitter that she wishes Trump and the first lady a full recovery.

“I am thinking of them and the millions of other Americans who are currently battling this horrible virus,” she said.

Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, also reacted to the news on Twitter.

“I’m adding my prayers alongside many others for the President and First Lady’s good health and full recovery. COVID-19 can be life-threatening, especially for seniors and people with certain pre-existing conditions, and we all need to take steps to watch out for one another,” Golden said.

Gov. Janet Mills released a statement saying she was sorry to learn of the president and first lady’s diagnosis.

“I join my fellow Americans in wishing them a full and swift recovery,” Mills said. “This news is a solemn reminder that everyone and anyone is susceptible to this dangerous virus. It is for this reason that the US CDC, the Maine CDC and my whole administration has been urging in the strongest terms that people not organize or attend large gatherings; that people stay home as much as possible; that we wear face coverings indoors or outdoors, stay six feet apart, and wash our hands often. Only this way will we defeat this deadly virus, protect our vital health care workers and first responders, and be able to safely reopen our schools and businesses.”

