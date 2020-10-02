NORWAY – Norway Savings Bank has promoted Dan Walsh, executive vice president, commercial lending to be the bank’s 17th president.

Walsh brings 40 years of banking and commercial lending experience to his new role. Patricia Weigel, president and CEO, becomes chairwoman of the bank’s board of directors and will remain as CEO until her retirement in December 2021.

Walsh started his banking career working in the mailroom of his hometown bank in Malden, Massachusetts. He moved to Maine in 1992 with his wife, Lynda, to be near her family and to raise their family. In 1997, Walsh joined Coastal Bank as vice president, commercial lender. Norway Savings Bank acquired Coastal Bank in 2001.

During Walsh’s 23-year tenure at Norway Savings Bank, he has demonstrated loyalty, commitment and a strong desire for achievement at the highest levels. In 2020, under the direction of Walsh, the bank made more than 1,400 Paycheck Protection Loans to help small businesses weather the COVID-19 storm.