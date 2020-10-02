Charges

Lewiston

• Michael Cyr, 38, of 2 River St., on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protection order, 4:28 p.m. Friday at that address.

Androscoggin County

• Danny Mitchell, 54, of 51 Pierce St., arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10:35 p.m. at the county jail in Auburn.

