In a private, park-like setting, this waterfront home is on 4.45 acres with 596 feet of shorefront. Seclusion, abundant nature and no other homes in sight. This west facing contemporary is fully year around and in immaculate condition. Some of the interior features include an open design, gourmet kitchen w/large island and a wonderful 3 season porch overlooking the water. The living area has vaulted ceilings w/ceramic wood burning stove on a massive fieldstone hearth, large master suite that includes huge tile shower, soaking tub and your own private deck overlooking the lake. 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and fully finished lower level including a summer kitchen that opens up to an outdoor patio and fire pit area. This home is meticulously maintained and offers high quality throughout. Just minutes to downtown Rangeley Village and Saddleback Ski Area. Easy Access To ITS Snowmobile Trails From your Doorstep! Call Today for A Private Showing!

For more information contact James L. Eastlack – Broker/Owner – Morton& Furbish Real Estate, Rangeley, ME. 207 864-5777 office/207 670-5058 cell.