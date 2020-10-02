DEAR SUN SPOTS: I wanted to respond to the inquiries for mobile home repairs in the Sept. 24 Sun Spots. We have purchased Main Mobile Parts and Service and will continue to offer services for repairing or maintaining your home. The phone number everyone is used to (465-2205) will be up and operating at our new location within the week.

You can also call 375-3178 to get in touch with us. We provide services such as, but not limited to, installation of heat tape and skirting, tie downs and block if needed. We have everything you need for your mobile home.

You can find us at 1023 Litchfield Road in Sabattus. We are trying to conduct business during our move so please do not mind the mess. We can’t wait to meet you! — Debbie, service manager, Affordable Manufactured Homes of Maine, Sabattus.

ANSWER: Awesome!

DEAR SUN SPOTS” As an addendum to the Sept. 29 Sun Spots regarding holiday fairs for Loaves and Fishes, we want to assure everyone that these fairs will follow all CDC guidelines.

Using less than 50 people as the guideline, there will be 30 people allowed inside at a time for shopping. We will have sanitary stations set up throughout the hall and all people will need to wear a mask while they are in the building.

We want everybody to be safe and to enjoy some of the things we usually do during the holiday season. If the interest is high, we will be doing these fairs until the second week of December and would like to start the second week of October if we can rent at least 10 tables to vendors and crafters. — No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Once again I need your assistance. My sister was given a family heirloom, a chair that needs the caning replaced on the seat. I was wondering if you have anyone local in your Rolodex. Thank you for all the help you give everyone. — Cindy, no town

ANSWER: In the Rolodex I have The Chair Doctor. John Leavitt can be found at 148 Poplar Hill Road in Turner (chairdoctormaine.com). You can reach him at 225-2293.

Another option is Morin’s Fine Furniture at 25 Beech St. in Lewiston (morinsfinefurniture.com.) according to its website (morinsfinefurniture.com); they work with people who know this timeless craft. Call 782-7511 or email them at [email protected].

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a good carpenter and hopefully you will have one in your files. The carpenter that did my work for many years has retired. I read your column daily and hope that you can help me. — Carol, Auburn

ANSWER: In the Rolodex I have Campbell’s Custom Carpentry https://www.facebook.com/CampbellsCustomCarpentry/, (402-7888); PDL Construction (576-0247); and East Coast Home Improvement & Repairs (312-9421), all in Lewiston. A Maine Carpenter (www.Facebook.com/AngieBlevinsCarpentry, [email protected], 462-5619) travels from Hallowell and has also been recommended by Sun Spotters.

Because I would like to plump up this section of the Rolodex, I am inviting everyone in Sun Spots Land to share your recommendations. However, I feel the need to remind readers that this request is for a carpenter, which is different than a handyman. Most carpenters work with wood while handymen are more a jack-of-all-trades type of person.

