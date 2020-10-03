LEWISTON — An employee at Bates College has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school’s dashboard that keeps track of student and employee testing.
The COVID-19 Dashboard, which can be found on Bates College’s website, provides the community with regular updates about COVID-19 testing results for students and employees, dating back to Aug. 18.
According to the dashboard, out of 586 employee tests that were taken from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, one person tested positive for the virus.
Over the same time period, 3,413 students tested negative for the virus.
It’s the first positive COVID-19 test for a Bates College employee dating back to Aug. 18.
It was not clear based on the COVID-19 Dashboard where the employee worked within Bates College and whether students or other employees interacted with the person.
Sean Findlen, chief communications officer for Bates, said that “Bates is working in close coordination with the Maine CDC, and we are conducting all necessary contact tracing for the case reported today.”
