For several years I served on the SAD 52 Board of Directors with Rep. Joshua Morris, House District 75. I have been very disappointed by some of his votes regarding education.

In the last biennial budget an effort was made to elevate the profession of teaching by doing the following: increasing the student GPA, increasing the minimum teacher salary, and increasing the teacher and support staff health care and retirement. Many Republicans across the state supported this with the hope that Maine teachers would not be lost to other states.

Rep. Morris voted against this.

He also, against the advice of the medical community, voted to not require vaccinations for students attending school. Leeds, Livermore and Turner residents all voted overwhelmingly to require this.

I plan to vote for John Nutting because of his previous record, in the Maine House and Senate, to support our students and staff.

Catherine Carey, Leeds