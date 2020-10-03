Norway Downtown Halloween Festival canceled

NORWAY — The Norway Downtown Promotions Committee has canceled this year’s Norway Downtown Halloween Festival, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, contact Jennifer Corbett at 207-393-3674.

The committee hopes to see everyone at the 2021 Norway Downtown Halloween Festival.

Norlands cancels fall festival

LIVERMORE — The Washburn Norlands Living History Center’s fall festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, has been canceled due to the pandemic.

Congregational Church to hold fall sale on lawn

GRAY — The First Congregational Church of Gray will hold a fall sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, on the lawn of the Parish House, 5 Brown St. Rain date is Monday, Oct. 12.

There will be crafts, cutlery, baked goods, including baked beans, hot dogs and biscuits to go, and second-hand items. Coffee will be free. Masks are required.

Rosary Rally in front of St. Rose of Lima Church

JAY — There will be a Rosary Rally at noon Saturday, Oct. 10, in front of St. Rose of Lima Church. Participants will set up on the sidewalk and are asked to arrive early. Mask and social distancing will be required.

For more information, call Anna-Maria Beal at 207-491-4947 or Judy Pottle at 207-312-0737.

Daughters of Isabella to hold session

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Holy Savior Parish Hall. There will be no luncheon.

Broadview Cemetery meeting to be held outside

LEWISTON — Broadview Memorial Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the cemetery. All lot owners are invited to attend.

In compliance with the mandated orders on COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be encouraged. The meeting will be held outdoors. Bring chairs and dress accordingly.

For more information, call 207-783-6839.

HHRC seeking nominations for heroes

AUGUSTA — The Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine (HHRC) is seeking nominations for black and brown heroes for its Vision 2020 project. The public is invited to submit ideas for Maine’s black and brown heroes over the last 200 years through an online portal at hhrcmaine.org/vision2020.

The Vision 2020 Project will include a visual arts exhibit at the Michael Klahr Center at the University of Maine at Augusta in 2021 and educational programs for Maine students and the public highlighting the contributions of black and brown people historically and today.

Nomination submissions from the public will be accepted through the fall and a public call for artists will follow. The Vision 2020 Project’s exhibits and educational programs are scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.

New voting guide out for long-term care residents

PORTLAND — A new guide offering a summary of the voting rights of Maine citizens who reside in long-term care facilities is now available.

Due to COVID-19, the Maine Secretary of State developed guidance to safely ensure that all residents of long-term care facilities have the ability to exercise their right to vote. The new guide, “Yes, You Can Vote!,” offers information for long-term care facility residents, their loved ones and facility staff and administrators.

For more information, visit the Maine Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program Voting Rights website at https://www.maineombudsman.org/.