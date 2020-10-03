Rep. Margaret Craven is running for reelection for House District 59. Lewiston is the second largest city in Maine and has been well represented by Craven. She connects well with people, and is a born leader you will run into everywhere – at meetings, public events, volunteering and doing fundraising for charities.

A high energy person, Craven has a contagious smile and is a problem solver. She now serves on the Health and Human Services Committee and has served on the Appropriations Committee.

Her insight of serving on these committees serve us well. She has focused on early childhood education, long-term care for the elderly, and lowering both the cost of prescription drugs and property taxes for Mainers.

It does not matter if you are a Democrat, independent or Republican – Craven is there to help.

I am voting for Margaret Craven by absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

Diane Grandmaison, Lewiston