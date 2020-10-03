WALES — Gabby Chessie scored both goals to lead the Oak Hill to a 2-1 victory over Richmond in girls soccer action on Saturday.

Audrey Bauer had two assists for Oak Hill (2-1-0). Paige Gonya had 14 saves.

Alana Hixon scored for Richmond (1-1-0), while Abby Harrington had an assist. Liz Johnson had 13 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

RICHMOND 5, OAK HILL 4, 2 OT: Andrew Vachon scored his second goal of the game 38 seconds into the second overtime to lift the Bobcats to a 5-4 victory over the Raiders.

Connor Vashon, Chance Taylor and Max Viselli also had goals for the Bobcats (2-1-0), while Vachon and Hunter Mason had two assists apiece. Vachon (two saves) and Ben Johnson (three) split goaltending duties.

Ethan Vattaso, Riley Worth and Cooper Spencer had goals for the Raiders (1-2-0), and Oak Hill also had a score on an own goal. Caleb Filion made eight saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

MORSE 4, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Dylan Barr, Lilly Clifford and Kennedy St. Pierre each had a goal and an assist to lead the Shipbuilders to a 4-1 victory over Red Eddies in Bath.

Addie Young also scored for Morse and Gracie Hawkes made fives saves.

Courtney Larson scored for Edward Little, with Hannah Smith setting the goal up. Elise Syphers also made five saves.

JUNIOR VARSITY FIELD HOCKEY

Edward Little 2, Morse 1: Olivia Swift and Julia Bilodeau scored for the Eddies in a 2-1 victory over the Shipbuilders in Bath.

Kasey Smith and Melani Fournier combined for 10 saves for the Eddies. Emily Myers has 10 saves for Morse.

