100 Years Ago: 1920

Recently a call was issued through the Richmond churches for dolls for little foreign children in far-off countries. Women were asked to bring dolls to church to send away and the Business Women’s Club devoted an evening to dressing dolls.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Dennis B. (Butch) Lawler, former Edward Little sports star, who was the leading hitter last spring as a member of the ’70 Thomas College baseball team has been named to the Northeast College Conference All-Star team. Lawler is a sophomore at Thomas College, where he is a business administration major. His top team batting average of last spring was .308. Lawler played several infield positions for the baseball Terriers, but principally third base, his position of the All-Conference Team. Also a leading basketball player at Thomas, Lawler is a graduate of Edward Little High School. Auburn, where he was prominent in sports and was chosen to an all Maine Schoolboy Football Squad. He also played basketball and baseball in high school. Lawler is the son of Mrs. Regina Lawler of Vine Street, Auburn, and Joseph J. Lawler, of W. Hapwich, Mass.

25 Years Ago: 1995

U.S. Sen. Olympia Snowe is planning a move out of Auburn and the 2nd District to which she has been closely tied for decades, and although a “For Sale” sign stands firmly planted in her front lawn on Nottingham Road, most observers don’t feel they are losing their senator. City Manager Pat Finnigan said Wednesday Snowe has always been involved in the Twin Cities area. She doesn’t believe the move will jeopardize the senator’s standing locally. “She’s from this area, she’s been here all her life and she’s got very strong ties to the community.

