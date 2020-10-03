The following is why I will vote for Vice President Biden.

He will expand the Affordable Care Act, not end it.

He will end the divisiveness in Washington to make Congress pass laws again, and make the government workable.

He will reestablish our commitments to our allies in Europe to make us the leader of the free world again, as we were before.

The importance of the environment, clean air and water will be his priority.

I trust Joe Biden to bring about these changes, to calm the streets, to end the polarizing justice department, to be a leader who does not tell lies, to be a leader for all the people, to listen to the scientists for advice on the pandemic.

For all these reasons I hope others will join me and vote for him.

Magda Nemlich, Farmington