CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The eldest and only daughter of the three children born to Helen Mary Benesch Strauss and Ned Heilbrun Strauss, of Baltimore and Chicago respectively, Margery Heilbrun Strauss Stalch arrived in this world on Feb. 24, 1947. She died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the age of 73 in her home in Charlottesville, Va, after a long and courageous battle with NTM lung disease.What do we do with the gift of life? Margery Stalch chose to give of herself?to participate fully in life? to offer honesty, authenticity, and a caring approach to all.Margery worked as a professional IT recruiter for 20 years and her retirement years were dedicated to volunteer services with the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice of Maine, Hospice of the Piedmont, and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va.She loved the fun, competition, and camaraderie of a rousing game of mah jongg or cribbage and could spend hours focused on a jigsaw puzzle. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, cross-stitch, hiking, and bird-watching and Margery was a lifetime Baltimore Colts and Orioles fan.Margery is survived by Michael, her husband and companion of 41 years, who was her loving and primary caregiver support; and her sons Dr. Michael Eng, who currently provides treatment for addiction and substance abuse patients, and Richard Eng, a thriving, energetic entrepreneur. Both reside in Maine.Other surviving family members are her brothers Jerome Benesch Strauss of Annandale, Va., Robert William Strauss of Waterford, Maine; and four beautiful grandchildren, Maya, Kobi, Gabrielle and Jonah Dean Eng. Please remember Margery with donations to:Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice Lewiston, ME or: Hospice of the Piedmont Charlottesville, VA