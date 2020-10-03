LEWISTON — The U.S. Passport Acceptance Facility at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is now open by appointment only. All passport applicants must schedule an appointment online at calendly.com/cmcc-passport-services. To speed up processing, citizens should also complete their application in advance at travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports.html.

Since the Passport Acceptance Facility at CMCC has gone cashless, all facility fees must be paid by check, money order or credit/debit card. Department of State fees must be paid by check or money order (credit cards are not accepted for State Department fees).

Due to COVID-19, all visitors to the campus must stop briefly at the safety checkpoint upon entering the campus. The Passport Acceptance Facility is located in the CMCC Central Services Office, Room J115, on the ground floor of Jalbert Hall.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 am. to 3 p.m. Friday.

The facility includes application and photo services. Passport forms and information on fees and how to apply can be found on the State Department website at travel.state.gov. For more information, contact Kellie Morris, passport program manager at CMCC, at 207-755-5294.

« Previous