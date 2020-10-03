We need a senator who will listen to voters and vote based on constituents’ feedback, not simply vote the party line.

Russell Black was elected to the Maine House in 2010. He has since become a lifetime politician for 10 years, and continues to fill Tom Saviello’s former Senate seat. Many people will tell you that Russ is no Tom Saviello. Tom was a registered Republican, but he voted based on his constituent’s feedback and needs.

Russ votes party line almost every single time. When LePage was in office, he voted with him on almost every bill, even after stating to his constituents that he would vote on behalf of those who visited him at the State House. One of the most troubling votes is his lack of support for increased minimum wage. Families working in low wage jobs need enough to live on.

Jan Collins will support working families. Vote Collins.

Patrick Carleton, Chesterville