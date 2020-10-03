RUMFORD — SaviLinx, a contact center based in Brunswick that provides telephone-based customer service for state and federal governments and commercial businesses, will hold a job fair in Rumford from Monday to Wednesday.

Alison Harris, director of business development for SaviLinx, said, “We are hiring seasonal positions for a federal contract serving an insurance program.”

She said their human resources team will be onsite at 106 Congress St. from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. all three days.

The job fair was the result of a phone call made by Rumford Economic Developer George O’Keefe to SaviLinx CEO Heather D. Blease. He said the idea came about after he read an article about SaviLinx in the business publication MaineBiz on Sept. 25.

“SaviLinx has unique potential to become a major area employer and I think this effort is the first step in a long process of opening this new employment opportunity to local residents,” said O’Keefe. “At least initially this is ‘work from home.'”

For the job fair, Harris said, “People can drop in, meet our HR team, and apply using one of the computers we will have set up. Our HR team will conduct interviews and in many cases can offer jobs on the spot. These seasonal positions start as soon as this month and last to mid-December; some may extend beyond that. We also have a number of other open positions that people may be interested in.”

She said the seasonal positions start at $17.15 per hour, which includes a stipend for health and welfare benefits.

“People will train in our Brunswick center but once they complete training, they will be given computer equipment and will be able to work from home,” Harris said. “People must have reliable, hard-wired internet in order to work from home. There is no sales with this job.”

Agents will help people navigate their federal insurance options and help them enroll in a program during the period that is known as “open enrollment,” Harris said.

If applicants are able, they can accelerate the application process by bringing two forms of ID, including one with photo (driver’s license, passport) and a copy of their recent cable or internet bill, Harris said. The bill does not have to be in the applicant’s name, but it does have to be for the address where they will work.

“SaviLinx is growing fast and we are so excited to bring good jobs to new locations, including in our home state of Maine,” said Blease. “We’re hiring in every location and look forward to meeting people and becoming a part of new communities.”

SaviLinx is located at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, which was decommissioned and turned into a business park.

“Our office is the former Command Center, and we have a very cool tower that overlooks the runway,” Harris said.

The Facebook link about the job fair can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/1690206494471836.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: