In the state Legislature, Bettyann Sheats – a graduate of West Point and a veteran Army helicopter pilot – has voted against any bills that would put a burden on responsible gun owners without significant impact on safety.
Sfter conferring with the Maine State Police, local police, and gun shops, she voted to require background checks on advertised gun sales, such as sales on Craigslist or Facebook which, while legal, add guns to the illegal gun trade. Safety is her primary concern.
She knows that many Mainers have guns to provide needed meat for the family table, for target shooting, for protection, or because they collect them. She knows this right to “bear arms” was written when muzzle loaders could shoot, at best, one round a minute. I trust her good thinking when future gun control issues arise.
Silver Moore-Leamon, Auburn
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Margery Heilbrun Strauss Stalch
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Madeline Cote
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Eleanor B. Gove
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Anita "Nita" Stevens
-
Encore
Looking Back on Oct. 3