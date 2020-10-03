(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, October 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at West Coast, Elimination Final
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro2, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Lucas Oil Pro Motocross: The Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, Colo. (taped)
10 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped)
BOXING
8 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (Featherweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Baylor at West Virginia
ACCN — North Carolina State at Pittsburgh
ESPN — South Carolina at Florida
ESPN2 — Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina
ESPNU — East Carolina at Georgia State
FOX — Texas Christian at Texas
SECN — Missouri at Tennessee
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Abilene Christian at Army
3:30 p.m.
ABC — North Carolina at Boston College
CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama
ESPN — Oklahoma State at Kansas
ESPN2 — Memphis at Southern Methodist
FS1 — Texas Tech at Kansas State
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke
ESPNU — Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Air Force
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Iowa State
ESPN — Auburn at Georgia
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Central Florida
ESPNU — Auburn at Georgia (SkyCast)
SECN — Louisiana State at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Clemson
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Third Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
4:30 p.m.
NBC — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana (Bantamweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra, Qualifying Final
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne, Qualifying Final
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at Utah FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris

Early Sunday

GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
MARATHON
2 a.m.
NBCSN — The Virgin Money London Marathon: From London
RUGBY
1 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at South Sydney, Elimination Final
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris

