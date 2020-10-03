(All times Eastern)

Saturday, October 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at West Coast, Elimination Final

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro2, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Pro Motocross: The Thunder Valley National, Lakewood, Colo. (taped)

10 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped)

BOXING

8 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (Featherweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Baylor at West Virginia

ACCN — North Carolina State at Pittsburgh

ESPN — South Carolina at Florida

ESPN2 — Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina

ESPNU — East Carolina at Georgia State

FOX — Texas Christian at Texas

SECN — Missouri at Tennessee

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Abilene Christian at Army

3:30 p.m.

ABC — North Carolina at Boston College

CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama

ESPN — Oklahoma State at Kansas

ESPN2 — Memphis at Southern Methodist

FS1 — Texas Tech at Kansas State

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

ESPNU — Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

SECN — Mississippi at Kentucky

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Air Force

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at Iowa State

ESPN — Auburn at Georgia

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Central Florida

ESPNU — Auburn at Georgia (SkyCast)

SECN — Louisiana State at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Clemson

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Third Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

4:30 p.m.

NBC — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana (Bantamweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

RUGBY

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra, Qualifying Final

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne, Qualifying Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at Utah FC

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris

Early Sunday

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

MARATHON

2 a.m.

NBCSN — The Virgin Money London Marathon: From London

RUGBY

1 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at South Sydney, Elimination Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris

