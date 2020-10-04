As a long-time debate coach, I choose elected officials carefully. I do my research, and that research is not influenced by the number of signs a candidate has, nor the glossiness of their pamphlets. I use the Internet to see what positions candidates have taken in the past, and how that matches with how they are presenting themselves during the election.
I am supporting Bettyann Sheats for reelection to House District 64. She has been an effective advocate for veterans’ interests, including working to establish an additional treatment center, the needs of homeless veterans including those who are female, and working with Gold Star Families. She has been tireless in her efforts to bring a commuter rail between Portland and Lewiston-Auburn, and has received high marks for her stands on climate change and pro-environmental legislation.
My research leads me to vote for Bettyann Sheats on Nov. 3.
Joan Macri, Auburn
