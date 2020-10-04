In this age of enormous campaign spending and special interest funding of political campaigns, I am very proud of Sen. Ned Claxton and Rep. Bettyann Sheats for choosing to be clean election candidates.
As clean election candidates they only accept $5 contributions from voters in their legislative districts, which is matched by the state’s Clean Election Fund. The amount they can spend is then capped. This means they are not beholden to special interest money to fund their campaigns ,but only to the voters in their legislative districts.
Throughout their legislative service, both Sen. Claxton and Rep. Sheats have demonstrated through their bipartisan work in the Legislature that they work for the best interest of everyone in their districts, not for special interest.
They have served the people they represent well, and I hope others will join me in re-electing them.
John Cleveland, Auburn
