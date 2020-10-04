I am writing to support the reelection of state Sen. Russell Black of Wilton (R-Franklin), District 17.

My father, George Merrill, and I operate a small family logging business in Jay, and we are proud of what we do. We want the logging industry in Maine to have a future.

Sen. Black has been a strong supporter of the forestry/wood harvesting program at Foster Career and Technical Education Center in Farmington, of which I am a member of the advisory council. He helped get legislation passed that provided $50,000 for Foster Tech to purchase desperately-needed logging equipment for the program. It’s rare that the logging industry gets any support, and we are grateful for his efforts for the students.

Sen. Black has always supported Maine’s loggers, and I urge voters to give him another two years in Augusta to represent us.

Justin Merrill, Jay