AUBURN – Donald R. Caron, 67, of Auburn, passed away in Auburn on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. He was born in Lewiston, on August 31, 1953, the son of Jeannette and Reginald Gilbert Caron.

Educated in Auburn schools, he was a graduate of Edward Little High School, class of ’72, and later studied at the Northwest Iowa School of Taxidermy. He worked many years at Pioneer Plastics before leaving Maine to pursue an education in taxidermy, a trade he truly loved, and excelled at. Upon coming back he started a taxidermy business while also working at L.L. Bean. Until he suffered a disabling injury at L.L. Bean, preventing him from continuing his taxidermy business.

Don was an avid hunter and fisherman, and always had a good fishing or hunting story to tell. He was a true New England sports fan. He was a friend to everyone, a keeper of peace, and would always be there for you and go out of his way to help you. No matter what it was he could always figure out a way to make it right.

He knew a lot about everything. His loyalty was fierce and he loved his family more than anything, sharing a special bond with his mother. Don’s final act was to give the gift of life through organ donation.

Survivors include his partner of 30 years, Mary Lutz, of Danville; his beloved two daughters whom he worshiped, Stacey Caron Mitchell, and Chrissy Caron Rioux; three brothers, Richard and Ron “oneway” Caron of Sabattus, Paul and his spouse Cindy Paradis of Minot; three nephews, Brian and Joe Caron of New York, and Travis Paradis of Poland, four nieces, Tiffany Caron and her companion Marco Talarico, and Natalie Caron, all of Sabattus, Arielle Pelletier of Lewiston, and Katrina Johndro of Danville; four grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Chester.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved dog, Thunder.

A graveside committal service will be held on Oct. 19, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter’s Cemetery Mausoleum. Condolences may be accessed online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.