Winthrop and Maine State Police on Sunday morning were investigating a death reported overnight as a homicide at Squire Court mobile home park.

Winthrop’s police log indicates local police responded to a report of a homicide at 10:53 p.m. Saturday, on Squire Court, which is off Route 133. Winthrop police responded and requested the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit to assist, and have classified the incident as a suspicious death.

Both police agencies were at the scene Sunday morning. Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the person who died.

“Investigators worked throughout the night and into this morning,” Katy England, a state police spokeswoman, said in a Sunday morning statement. “That work will continue Sunday.”

An autopsy was scheduled to be completed either Sunday or Monday, England said.

“State Police recommend residents take normal precautions and report anything suspicious to the Winthrop Police,” England said.

This story will be updated.

