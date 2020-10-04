I support the reelection of state Sen. Russell Black of Wilton (R-Franklin), District 17.

I own a third-generation logging business in Jay and work with my son in the Maine woods. When the Pixelle Specialty Solutions mill exploded this spring we lost over 75% of our business overnight. Sen. Black immediately went to work looking for ways to help the mill rebuild and help the many businesses like mine that depend on it to keep going. He always supports Maine’s loggers, and we know he will be in our corner anytime we need him.

All I want for the future is to make a decent living and see my son have the opportunity to continue the business if he chooses to.

Sen. Black will fight for that future, and I encourage voters to give him another two years in Augusta to do it.

Ron Ridley, Jay