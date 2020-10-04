There is no way President Trump will ever win a majority of voters. I find myself gagging on his lies.
He preaches law and order, while ignoring truth, justice and decency. He skews the messages from our health agencies in a very lethal game of propaganda, all the while preparing, once more, to defeat the will of the majority.
The world laughs, not just at him, but at a nation led by a president elected by minority vote.
Trump has given Russia more power to interfere in our democracy for his personal benefit. That is not a hoax or a joke. There is plenty of evidence of it.
What a great show of democracy’s flaws by challenging the validity of our votes.
Rudolph Ziehm, Sabattus
