There is no way President Trump will ever win a majority of voters. I find myself gagging on his lies.

He preaches law and order, while ignoring truth, justice and decency. He skews the messages from our health agencies in a very lethal game of propaganda, all the while preparing, once more, to defeat the will of the majority.

The world laughs, not just at him, but at a nation led by a president elected by minority vote.

Trump has given Russia more power to interfere in our democracy for his personal benefit. That is not a hoax or a joke. There is plenty of evidence of it.

What a great show of democracy’s flaws by challenging the validity of our votes.

Rudolph Ziehm, Sabattus