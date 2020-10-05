FARMINGTON – A Farmington man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after he lost control of his motorcycle while changing lanes on Wilton Road, according to Sgt. Ed Hastings of the Farmington Police Department.

Hastings said that around 4:26 p.m., Brandon Bard, 21, was driving west and had just made a lane change while rounding a corner when he lost control of his 2014 Harley-Davidson. It skidded on its side and struck a fire hydrant.

Bard was thrown from his motorcycle and received facial injuries, according to Hastings.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Bard was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital and was later taken to Central Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight.

“His condition when leaving Franklin Memorial Hospital was listed as critical, though we are all very hopeful that will be upgraded very soon,” Hastings added.

Hastings said the cause of the crash was “driving too fast for road conditions.”

The motorcycle was removed from the scene by a family friend, Hastings said.

The Farmington Fire Department and several bystanders assisted Farmington police at the scene.

