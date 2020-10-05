RUMFORD — A fire Monday morning heavily damaged a home at 455 High St., according to Fire Chief Chris Reed.

He said the fire was reported at 6:12 a.m. “Upon arrival, there was heavy fire in the rear of the building, which was entering the structure.”

Reed said the lone occupant in the building at the time of the fire was owner Seth Carey, who was in bed. He said he heard crackling, looked outside and tried to put the fire out himself with a garden hose before calling 911.

Rumford was assisted by fire departments from Mexico, Dixfield, Peru and Andover. Reed said one firefighter suffered an eye injury and was treated by Med-Care Ambulance before he sought treatment with an eye doctor.

Reed that the Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene with the arson dog. The fire marshal continues to work the fire investigation end of it, but “believes the fire started outside the building and worked its way in, which is what Carey reported as well.”

The chief noted that because firefighters did a really good knockdown of the fire, the building remains standing. But the interior of the structure was gutted.

Reed said Maine DEP was on scene to take the remaining fuel oil out of the fuel tank in the basement. The water’s been shut off and power’s been cut. He said the building will be turned over to the owner to board up.

