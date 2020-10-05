• Chad J. Oliver, 36, Wilton, domestic violence criminal mischief, Sept. 22 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Dalton J. Abbott, 26, Starks, domestic violence assault, Sept. 23 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Christopher R. Keirstead, 51, New Vineyard, violation of protective order, Sept. 23 in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Dalton J. Abbott, 26, Starks, violation condition of release, Sept. 24 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Lindsay M. Hatch, 29, Jay, warrant violation of bail, on Sept. 24 in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Daniel R. Irish, 45, Andover, three warrants violation of bail, Sept. 24 in Rangeley, Rangeley Police Department.

• Brooke N. Freeman, 26, Farmington, warrant arrest, Sept. 25 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Andrew E. Welch, 43, New Vineyard, operating under the influence, Sept. 25 in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Justin F. Bernier, 39, Sandy River Plantation, operating under the influence, Sept. 25 in Farmington, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Tim L. Murray, 39, Chesterville, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 27 in Chesterville, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Amy R. Deermount, 33, Wilton, violation of protective order, Sept. 27 in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Benjamin D. Pilsbury, 37, Eustis, violation condition of release, Sept. 28 in Eustis, $100 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Lisa E. Brynildsen, 41, Eustis, violation condition of release, Sept. 28 in Eustis, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Cory J. Purington, 40, Wilton, violation condition of release, Sept. 29 in Temple, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• John D. Elliott, 50, Jay, domestic violence assault, Sept. 29 in Jay, $250 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Marvin C. Grover, 59, Wilton, operating under the influence, operating while license suspended or revoked, exceeding speed limit 30-plus mph, Sept. 29 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Andrew M. Davis, 34, Rumford, violation condition of release, Sept. 29 in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jakelynn M. Crosby, 29, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 29 in Livermore Falls, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Ashley Gavett, 24, Augusta, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 29 in Augusta, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Gary N. Brosius, 27, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Sept. 30 in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Jerome R. Cole Jr., 44, Farmington, warrant theft by deception, probation hold, Sept. 30 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Lauren N. Craig, 40, Vienna, probation hold, Oct. 1 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Jonathan B. Petrey, 27, Farmington, violation condition of release, Oct. 1 in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Amy R. Deermount, 33, Wilton, probation hold, Oct. 2 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Melanie A. Hipsky, 21, Blue Hill, operating under the influence, Oct. 3 in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Michael E. Wallace, 18, Kingfield, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, Oct. 4 in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Lucas M. Caron, 29, Livermore Falls, violation condition of release, Oct. 4 in Wilton, $150 bail, Wilton Police Department.

