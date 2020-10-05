FREEPORT — Visit Freeport, the Freeport Police Department and the town of Freeport have canceled the Freeport business district’s annual Trick or Treat night due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel aligns with the advice on trick or treating recently issued by the CDC as well as Maine’s ongoing guidance limiting large gatherings. However, there are a variety of opportunities to celebrate the season in and around Freeport.

At Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport, Pumpkin Hayrides are being offered for small family groups every Saturday in October. Guests will have a socially-distanced scenic hayride and the opportunity to pick a pumpkin from their pumpkin patch. Music, a kids’ hay bale climb, scarecrows and treats from the Farm Cafe add to the festivities. Fees vary, and preregistration is encouraged. For more information, visit wolfesneck.org.

A four-acre corn maze at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is an outdoors escape. Ticket also includes a two-hour farm pass giving access for a self-guided tour of the barns. In addition, Pineland Farms is offering a variety of small group programs by preregistration, including pumpkin carving and apple cider pressing. Their pumpkin patch is open for the season. To learn more or to register, visit pinelandfarms.org.

The Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival is being reimagined for 2020. With a menu of virtual and in-person activities, families can piece together the experience for their needs.

The Great Pumpkin Run/Walk/Roll will run from Sunday through Sunday, Oct. 18 to 25. Run, walk or roll a registered race distance while helping raise funds to help the camp. Camp Sunshine is giving away 1,000 pumpkins on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 21 and 22, in Casco & Freeport on a first-come, first-served basis. An Official Pumpkin Carving Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 24, and will include ways to interact on social media.

For an alternative to trick or treating, dress up the ghouls and goblins and head out for a fun day or evening of giant pumpkin hunting from Thursday, Oct. 29, through Halloween night on Saturday, Oct. 31. Search for more than a dozen massive two-story tall inflatable jack-o-lanterns around the Greater Portland Area. Complete the pumpkin passport and receive a gift card.

Details on all the Camp Sunshine events can be found online at campsunshinepumpkinfestivals.org.

Freeport’s website, visitfreeport.com, offers a searchable calendar with the events as well as more planned for the coming weeks.

