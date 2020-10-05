POLAND — Madison Goss scored a goal and earned an assist in the second half as Poland slipped away from St. Dom’s, 3-1, in girls soccer on Monday.

The teams battled to a 1-1 tie by halftime, with unassisted goals from St. Dom’s Emily Wallingford and Poland’s Emily Bellegarde.

The Saints’ Natalie Brocke popped in a goal, but Goss and Halie Vachon put the Knights over with their second-half goals. Gabbi Bolduc and Goss each collected an assist. Poland goalie Jillian Barnes made 10 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

BONNY EAGLE 5, GRAY-NEWGLOUCESTER 0: Riley Heacock had a pair of goals as the Scots blanked the Patriots in Gray.

Chiara Root and Emma Burnham chipped in with goals for the Scots (1-1).

The Patriots are 0-4.

OAK HILL 3, HALL-DALE 1: Cassie Steckino scored a pair of goals in the second half as the undefeated Raiders (3-0) shook off the Bulldogs (1-2) in Wales.

The Raiders’ Julie Mooney put her team out front with her unassisted goal in the first quarter. Oak Hill’s Cassie Steckino scored a goal in the third and fourth quarters to help the Raiders dismiss Hall-Dale. Makiya Culp picked up an assist on Steckino’s second goal. Raider goalies Natalie Moody and Kiara Levesque combined to make nine saves.

MT. ARARAT 5, LISBON 1: Belle Hemond punched in a pair of goals and Greta Marchildon earned three assists in Mt. Ararat’s victory over Lisbon.

Mt. Ararat’s Paige Witwicki, Lily Koslosky and Gracie Morell each scored and Hannah Huston added an assist. The Greyhounds lone goal came from Elle Picard on an assist from Haley Huston.

JUNIOR VARSITY FIELD HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT 5, LISBON 1: Alex Graf and Audrey Marchildon (one assist) each scored a pair of goals and Grace Keleher added one and picked up an assist in Mt. Ararat’s win over Lisbon. Marcy Baker was also credited with an assist. Lisbon’s Kayla Cooper scored the loan goal.

